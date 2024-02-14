First Ministers rule out 15% rates increase for Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

First Ministers rule out 15% rates increase for Northern Ireland

By Press Association
Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (left) and First Minister Michelle O’Neill (right) speak to media during a visit to the Shankill Women’s Centre in Belfast. (Rebecca Black/PA)
Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (left) and First Minister Michelle O’Neill (right) speak to media during a visit to the Shankill Women’s Centre in Belfast. (Rebecca Black/PA)

Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill has ruled out increasing the regional rate in Northern Ireland by 15%.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added it was the wrong time to be proposing revenue raising measures amid a back and forth between Belfast and London over funding for the re-established devolved government.

The ministers were speaking during a visit to the Shankill Women’s Centre in Belfast.

They earlier visited the Ashton Centre and described developing childcare support as a key priority for the new Executive.

Cabinet meeting
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott (Jeff Moore/PA)

The Treasury has offered to write off almost £600 million of Stormont debt, conditional on the Executive raising £113 million – the equivalent of a 15% regional rate increase – and producing a plan to deliver sustainable finances.

The stipulation is a key element of a £3.3 billion financial package drawn up by the Government to support the return of devolution in Northern Ireland.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald said she has “serious concerns” over the details published by the Treasury and had asked for an urgent meeting.

Ms O’Neill stated to media: “I am ruling out a 15% rates increase”.

With finances set to be high on the agenda at a meeting of the Executive on Thursday, Ms O’Neill added that they hope “to be at the Treasury’s door” in the coming days, and said they always knew it would be a “battle a day”.

Asked whether the Executive is being realistic over its finances, Ms O’Neill responded: “This isn’t about us having a begging bowl approach, or this isn’t about us failing to recognise that perhaps there are things that we can do differently, and there are efficiencies to be found – we’re up for all of that.

“But I think on one hand for it to be recognised that we’re under funded, and on the other hand to say we need to burden households who are really struggling right now with further costs isn’t acceptable.

“We’re going to have these Treasury discussions. This is going to continue into the days and weeks ahead.”

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
Stormont Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Little-Pengelly said they want Northern Ireland to be sustainable.

“There will be difficult decisions to be made in the future in terms of reform, and we’re absolutely up for that reform that is needed to be done,” she said.

“But the reality of it is this, we have huge numbers of families in Northern Ireland that are in that squeezed middle, we listen to them all the time in terms of unaffordable childcare pressures and inflation pressures which are really making life more difficult for them.

“What is the narrative across the rest of the UK, it’s all about trying to protect household incomes, they’re even talking about tax reductions, and yet in Northern Ireland we’re being asked to increase the tax burden on these hard-working families.

“That is something that we’re absolutely joint on in terms of making those representations to the UK government and to the Secretary of State that this is absolutely not the right time to be doing that.

“We need to be supporting those families in relation to the pressure they’re under rather than adding to their pressures.”