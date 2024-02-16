Teenage boy killed in Bristol stabbing named as Darrien Williams, 16

A teenage boy who died after being stabbed in a park in Bristol has been named by police.

Darrien Williams, 16, was attacked in Rawnsley Park play area in the Easton area of the city by two people wearing masks who then fled on bicycles on Wednesday evening.

After being attacked, Darrien ran to nearby Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, Old Market.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to report that the teenager had been found injured.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Avon and Somerset Police said two 15-year-old boys had been arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday evening.

On Friday evening, the force said formal identification had not yet taken place but the victim is believed to be Darrien Williams.

A spokesman confirmed that the two boys arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “We are working non-stop to fully establish the circumstances around Darrien’s death and we will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice.

“The loss of another young life is devastating and my thoughts are with Darrien’s family.

“I would like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far and encourage anyone who has information but has yet to speak to us to do so as soon as possible.”

Police and forensic officers at Rawnsley Park near to the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

The force has introduced enhanced stop-and-search powers in parts of Bristol, while a new police operation targeting youth violence has also been launched.

Officers have met with headteachers to discuss how police can provide support and reassurance ahead of pupils returning to school from half term.

There will be additional patrols outside schools next week, while a mobile police station will be in the area over the coming days.

The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, giving the reference number 5224039827.