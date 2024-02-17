Star Wars script left by Harrison Ford in London flat auctioned for £10,795

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star Wars script left by Harrison Ford in London flat auctioned for £10,795

By Press Association
Harrison Ford shot to fame after playing the smuggler Han Solo in the 1977 space epic (Doug Peters/PA)
A Star Wars script left in a London flat by Harrison Ford has been sold at an auction for £10,795.

The fourth draft of the screenplay for the first Star Wars movie, originally titled The Adventures Of Luke Starkiller, had an estimated selling price of £8,000-£12,000 and was bought by an Austrian private collector.

The script from March 15 1976, sold on Saturday, was used by Ford and then left in a London flat he was renting at the time while he filmed at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

The fourth draft of a screenplay for the first filmed Star Wars movie, originally titled as The Adventures Of Luke Starkiller, left by Harrison Ford in a London flat (Excalibur Auctions/PA)

It is incomplete and unbound, with differing-coloured pages indicating revisions – and includes scenes and characters that were cut from the final edit.

On page 56, Ford is introduced as the cynical hero Han Solo in the George Lucas script, according to Excalibur Auctions in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire.

Alongside the script Ford left other items including shooting schedules, a call sheet and collections of notes which sold in a bundle to a UK buyer for £4,826.

These sheets of paper included a handwritten note which appeared to refer to a meeting between Ford and British producer Robert Watts.

Watts and Ford would go onto work on 1981’s Raiders Of The Lost Ark, 1983’s Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom and 1989’s Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade.

Ford shot to fame after starring as Solo in George Lucas’s 1977 science fiction epic. He appeared in the original movie’s sequels, The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return Of The Jedi (1983), before reprising the role for The Force Awakens in 2015.

Star Wars creator Lucas and director Steven Spielberg would also cast Ford in another famous role, as archaeologist Indiana Jones, for Raiders Of The Lost Ark. Ford appeared in four sequels, the last of which was released last year.

Another item sold was a typed letter from a friend in which Ford is asked about why he has not called his wife, Mary Marquardt, before they divorced in 1979.

The letter, date April 16 1976, also discussed his contracts and future film prospects and was sold for £177.80.

One of Harrison Ford’s hand-written notes on reverse of a call sheet (Excalibur Auctions/PA)

Ford would go on to marry E.T. screenwriter Melissa Mathison before they also ended their marriage in 2004. She died in 2015.

Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart has been Ford’s wife since 2010.

The items had been tucked away for 50 years in a private home in Notting Hill, London.

The owners of the home had rented out the top two floors to Ford, who had co-stars Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia, and Mark Hamill, who starred as Luke Skywalker, visit him during his stay.

Excalibur Auctions’ auctioneer Jonathan Torode said: “The sale saw competitive bidding from around the globe for these never-before-seen pieces of Star Wars history.

“Although other copies of this script have come to market previously, this sale saw a new record set for a Star Walker script, which shows how a personal link to the items is so enticing to Star Wars fans.

“The personal provenance makes them totally unique. We hope they will be as treasured by their new owners as much as they were by the previous ones.”

All figures include the buyer’s premium.