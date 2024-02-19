Boys appearing in court accused of murdering Darrian Williams, 16

Two 15-year-old boys are to appear in court charged with the murder of a teenager who died after being stabbed in a park.

Avon and Somerset Police said the boys will face Bristol Youth Court on Monday accused of killing Darrian Williams, 16.

They have also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

Darrian Williams (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Darrian was attacked in Rawnsley Park play area in the Easton area of the city by two people wearing masks who fled on bicycles on the evening of February 14.

After being attacked, Darrian ran to nearby Stapleton Road where he was helped by a motorist before collapsing in West Street, Old Market.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 6pm to report that the teenager had been found injured.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Darrian’s family have been made aware of the charges and specialist family liaison officers continue to support them, police said.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts tonight are with Darrian’s family following this development.

“We continue to deploy significant resources into the investigation and we will keep them fully informed as it progresses.

“Knife crime destroys lives and we’re committed to working with our partners and the communities we serve to do everything we can to prevent tragic incidents such as this from happening and to educate young people about the consequences of carrying a knife.”

Since Darrian’s death, the force has introduced enhanced stop-and-search powers in parts of Bristol, while a new police operation targeting youth violence has been launched.

Officers have met headteachers to discuss how police can provide support and reassurance as pupils return to school from half term.

There will be additional patrols outside schools and a mobile police station will be in the area over the coming days.

The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.