Ten-month-old baby boy among three children found dead at house in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ten-month-old baby boy among three children found dead at house in Bristol

By Press Association
Police at the scene after three children were found dead at a house in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police at the scene after three children were found dead at a house in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

A 10-month-old baby boy is among three children who were found dead at a house in Bristol on Sunday, police have said.

The other victims were a seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl, it is believed.

Officers were called to the property in the Sea Mills area of the city on Sunday morning by a member of the public concerned for the welfare of the people inside.

The victims, who have not been named by detectives, were found inside the property and pronounced dead at the scene just after 12.40pm.

Triple child deaths incident – Bristol
A police forensic tent at the scene of the incident in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills (Ben Birchall/PA)

A 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. She remains in custody.

Post-mortem examinations are not expected to be completed until the middle or the end of this week “at the earliest”.

Detectives have not said whether the children were related to each other or the arrested woman.

Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog over prior contact.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen told reporters at the scene on Monday: “Uniformed officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be in the area in the coming days to provide reassurance and support to the local community, so please speak to us if you have any concerns or worries.

“It’s important to stress we are treating this as an isolated incident and we don’t believe there to be any ongoing risk to the wider community.

“We’ve been humbled by the community response to this tragedy.

Triple child deaths incident – Bristol
Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen speaking to the media near to the scene of the incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

“At a time of great sadness and disbelief, we’ve seen spontaneous acts of care and support.

“Within hours of the incident occurring, a local church was opened up for people to gather and mourn.

“This is what being in a community is all about and we’d like to thank all those who continue to offer this important and selfless service.

“The death of such young children is a great shock to the whole community and this incident has had a profound and deep impact on all of us in the police.

“We’ll be making sure all those involved in the response and the subsequent investigation are given any welfare support they may need.

“I know people will be eager to have answers, but the major crime investigation team are in the very early stages of what will be a highly sensitive, complex and thorough investigation, and it will take time to establish all the facts.

“We anticipate we’ll need to carry out further inquiries at the scene for the rest of the week and there will be some cordons in place while we do this.”

People who believe they have information which could help the investigation have been asked to call 101 quoting reference 5224042788 or visit the force’s website.