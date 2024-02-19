Restaurant boss to stand trial accused of trying to spike woman’s drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant boss to stand trial accused of trying to spike woman’s drink

By Press Association
Vikas Nath appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London (John Stillwell/PA)
A restaurant boss who owns two Michelin-starred establishments has denied attempting to spike a woman’s drink at a private members’ club in London’s Mayfair.

Vikas Nath, 61, is accused of attempting to administer a substance with intent on January 15 and possession of the Class B drug gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) on the same day.

The first charge states he attempted to administer the drug “with the intention of stupefying or overpowering her as to enable to enable you to engage in sexual activity”.

His alleged victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

The defendant, of Knightsbridge, London, appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, where he spoke only to confirm his name and reply “not guilty” when the charges were put to him by the court clerk.

Dressed in a blue shirt and tie, and black and white pin-striped suit, he did not appear in the dock for the 10-minute hearing because he has a hearing problem.

A trial, estimated to last four to five days, was fixed to start on February 22 2026.

Judge Philip Bartle KC told him: “As you have pleaded not guilty, there will be a trial, unfortunately not for some considerable time.”

The defendant was bailed on condition that he lives and sleeps at his home, surrenders his passports, does not travel south of the river Thames unless to attend court, and remains at home between 11pm and 7am.

He is also banned from entering a licensed premises that sells alcohol and he cannot contact the alleged victim, either directly or indirectly.

The defendant’s LinkedIn profile indicates he is a company director with “a portfolio” of seven restaurants in the UK and Spain, including two Michelin-starred establishments.