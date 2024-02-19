Dale Vince ‘seriously defamed’ by Daily Mail article, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dale Vince ‘seriously defamed’ by Daily Mail article, High Court told

By Press Association
Dale Vince is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (Simon Marper/PA)
Green energy industrialist Dale Vince was “seriously defamed” by a Daily Mail article which falsely suggested he was the subject of sexual harassment allegations, the High Court has heard.

Mr Vince is suing the paper’s publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), after the article headlined “Labour repays £100,000 to ‘sex harassment’ donor” was printed in June last year.

The story reported that the Labour Party was handing back money to donor Davide Serra, who has been accused of sexual harassment, while also referencing fellow donor Mr Vince.

A hearing in London was told that Mr Vince was libelled by the article’s headline, image and captions, as they made readers think he was the subject of the allegations.

The court heard the main image was one of Mr Vince, with another image which had his face circled, but the article said in its first two paragraphs that the allegations related to Mr Serra.

Godwin Busuttil, representing Mr Vince, said: “My client, Mr Vince, has been very seriously defamed in the eyes of the substantial group of readers of this article, who confined their reading to the headline, the photographs and the captions of the photographs.

“If he has been, as he believes he has been, seriously defamed by the parts of the article he complains of, it would be an affront to justice if he was not entitled to pursue his case.”

Mr Vince, who did not attend Monday’s hearing, is chairman of the English Football League Two side Forest Green Rovers FC, and the founder of green energy supplier Ecotricity.

He has previously donated to Labour and the climate group Just Stop Oil.

Monday's hearing took place at the Royal Courts of Justice (Nick Ansell/PA)
Monday’s hearing took place at the Royal Courts of Justice (Nick Ansell/PA)

The article at the centre of the claim was also published the previous evening on The Mail+, the paper’s online subscription platform, with the words “sex pest” in the headline.

The online version was amended 74 minutes after publication to change the picture of Mr Vince to one of Mr Serra, and the headline was then changed the next day to match the printed version.

Mr Busuttil acknowledged in written arguments that a reader “would have realised by the end of paragraph four” that Mr Vince was not the donor at the centre of the sexual misconduct allegations, and said the article as a whole was not libellous.

But he said the headline, photographs and captions were enough for readers who did not read the story to believe that Mr Vince was the subject of the accusations, which were “plainly defamatory” and “entirely untrue”.

ANL claims that Mr Vince’s legal challenge should be thrown out as the headlines, photographs and captions alone cannot constitute libel, as they did not represent the “proper context” of the whole article.

Alex Marzec, representing the publisher, said on Monday that it would be clear to people reading the whole article that Mr Vince was not the donor being referred to in the headline.

She said: “It only takes two paragraphs to know that the sexual harasser is not the claimant.”

In written arguments, she said: “The defendant applies to strike out the claimant’s claim, on the basis that the words complained of, when read in their proper context – namely the whole of the article – do not bear and are not capable of bearing the meaning complained of.”

She added: “The jumping around from subject to subject is perhaps not the clearest presentation of information, but it keeps the text lively and does not obscure the obvious fact that, according to the newspaper, Labour has been embarrassed by the two donors in two quite distinct ways: by Mr Serra for being an alleged sexual harasser, and by Mr Vince for being an ‘eco-fanatic’.

“Anyone who reads newspapers regularly knows that headlines, sometimes written in a hurry by a sub-editor who is not the author of the article, sometimes take a particular slant that does not do justice to the effect of the information in the piece.”

Judge Jaron Lewis will give his ruling at a later date.