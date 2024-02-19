Ex-DJ, 102, considers coming out of retirement to replace Roman Kemp on Capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Ex-DJ, 102, considers coming out of retirement to replace Roman Kemp on Capital

By Press Association
Tony Gilliam with Margaret Leigh-Morgan (Care UK’s Pear Tree Court/PA)
Tony Gilliam with Margaret Leigh-Morgan (Care UK's Pear Tree Court/PA)

A 102-year-old former DJ has contemplated coming out of retirement to replace Roman Kemp as host of Capital Breakfast, saying she would give him a “good run for his money”.

In a pinned post on X, formerly Twitter, Kemp, who has been with the station for almost 10 years, said he hopes that by leaving he can “give my chair at the table to someone else”.

Margaret Leigh-Morgan, who lives at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court care home in Horndean, Hampshire, may just be that someone else.

Roman Kemp
Roman Kemp said he will be leaving his breakfast show on Capital (Ian West/PA)

The great-grandmother of five became a radio DJ at the age of 92 and presented the Nonsense At Noon slot on Angel Radio for five years before retiring in 2017.

Angel Radio champions vintage music and channels “happy memories for lovers of nostalgia”.

With Kemp’s spot up for grabs, she said she may consider coming out of retirement, especially since she recently got to work on her technical skills, thanks to a visit organised by care home staff to Angel Radio studios, where she met presenter Tony Gilliam.

“I really enjoyed reminiscing with Tony as it brought back lovely memories of times filled with laughter and happiness at Angel Radio – I also thought I’d give Roman a good run for his money,” Ms Leigh-Morgan said.

Aimee Sparks, home manager at Pear Tree Court, said Ms Leigh-Morgan is “proof that you’re never too old to try something new”.

She added: “Although she officially retired as a DJ at 97, the trip certainly inspired her to think about putting her headphones on again, and with news of Roman’s departure as the host of Capital Breakfast, we think she’d make the perfect replacement.

“Watch this space.”