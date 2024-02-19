Ex-DJ, 102, considers coming out of retirement to replace Roman Kemp on Capital

A 102-year-old former DJ has contemplated coming out of retirement to replace Roman Kemp as host of Capital Breakfast, saying she would give him a “good run for his money”.

In a pinned post on X, formerly Twitter, Kemp, who has been with the station for almost 10 years, said he hopes that by leaving he can “give my chair at the table to someone else”.

Margaret Leigh-Morgan, who lives at Care UK’s Pear Tree Court care home in Horndean, Hampshire, may just be that someone else.

Roman Kemp said he will be leaving his breakfast show on Capital (Ian West/PA)

The great-grandmother of five became a radio DJ at the age of 92 and presented the Nonsense At Noon slot on Angel Radio for five years before retiring in 2017.

Angel Radio champions vintage music and channels “happy memories for lovers of nostalgia”.

With Kemp’s spot up for grabs, she said she may consider coming out of retirement, especially since she recently got to work on her technical skills, thanks to a visit organised by care home staff to Angel Radio studios, where she met presenter Tony Gilliam.

“I really enjoyed reminiscing with Tony as it brought back lovely memories of times filled with laughter and happiness at Angel Radio – I also thought I’d give Roman a good run for his money,” Ms Leigh-Morgan said.

Aimee Sparks, home manager at Pear Tree Court, said Ms Leigh-Morgan is “proof that you’re never too old to try something new”.

She added: “Although she officially retired as a DJ at 97, the trip certainly inspired her to think about putting her headphones on again, and with news of Roman’s departure as the host of Capital Breakfast, we think she’d make the perfect replacement.

“Watch this space.”