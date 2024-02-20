Vote open to public to crown UK’s most heroic dog in Crufts award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vote open to public to crown UK’s most heroic dog in Crufts award

By Press Association
The finalists of the The Kennel Club’s Hero Dog Award in Green Park, London (James Manning/PA)
A search-and-rescue dog who locates survivors of humanitarian disasters and a canine who supports his young owner through hearing loss are among the candidates for a heroic dog award.

On Tuesday the Kennel Club, which runs Crufts, revealed the four furry finalists nominated for its annual Hero Dog Award, which celebrates the unique relationship people have with man’s best friend.

Judges from the Kennel Club selected the finalists to go forward with the public vote, with the winner to be announced on the final day of Crufts on March 10 by the awards ambassador, Paralympian Libby Clegg.

A golden retriever jumping in the air in front of her owner
Golden retriever Phoebe with her owner Jazz Turner (James Manning/PA)

The nominees include a golden retriever named Phoebe, who helps her 25-year-old owner and Team GB para-sailor Jazz Turner, and search-and-rescue dog Vesper, a Belgian Malinois-shepherd who is tasked with locating survivors of humanitarian incidents globally with her handler Niamh Darcy.

Ms Turner said: “Phoebe is my lifeline, my best friend and she gives me an independence I wouldn’t otherwise have.”

A black Labrador named Gordon who supports his 12-year-old owner Elyana Kuhlemeier through hearing loss has also been shortlisted, as well as an Australian shepherd named Echo who has been by the side of her young owner Freya Harris through thick and thin.

Elyana’s mother Silvie said Gordon has provided her daughter with “support, comfort, and reassurance”.

She added: “Thanks to Gordon, she is positive and excited for the future, and doesn’t feel that her deafness will stop her from achieving what she wants to.

“Every single day we see the bond between him and Elyana grow stronger.”

The award this year also honours a rescue husky named Balto as its Rescue Dog Hero 2024.

A girl kneeling on the ground with her arms around her dog
Hearing dog Gordon, with his owner Elyana Kuhlemeier (James Manning/PA)

Balto died before the award concluded and will be specially recognised at Crufts for his heroic deeds, which included visiting care homes, hospitals, schools and mental health units as a therapy dog.

Bill Lambert, a spokesman for Crufts, said of Balto: “Even though he had a difficult start to life, he went from underdog to hero dog, alongside his owner, Sandra, and together they changed lives of humans and dogs alike.”

The winner and the finalists of the Crufts canine hero award will receive donations from The Kennel Club Charitable Trust for their nominated canine charity.

The final day of Crufts will be held in the Resorts World Arena at the Birmingham NEC and is also available to watch on Channel 4.

To find out more or place a vote, visit: crufts.org.uk/whats-on/the-kennel-club-hero-dog-award/