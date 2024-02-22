What the papers say – February 22

A dramatic night debating Gaza in the House of Commons takes centre stage on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

“Chaos” appears in several headlines as the i, Financial Times and The Independent say SNP MPs walked out of the chamber having called the original vote calling for a ceasefire.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 22 February

The Guardian adds “fury” to the mix as it says Speaker Lindsay Hoyle issued an apology after a “fractious and occasionally chaotic” six-hour debate.

GUARDIAN: Fury in Commons forces speaker to apologise

The speaker is “fighting to keep his job” and facing a no confidence motion, according to The Daily Telegraph, after he was accused of favouring Labour in breaking with convention to put their position on the Israel-Gaza conflict to a vote.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Speaker on brink after walkout'

The Daily Express says there is fury among MPs over the “stitch-up”.

Several papers carry pictures of the King as he returned to public duty with an audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, The Sun leading on the “King’s tears” as he told of the emotions from messages of support following his cancer diagnosis.

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles says public's support 'brings him to tears' after cancer diagnosis

The Times carries both the Commons debate and the King on its front page, but leads on guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission which tells employers they could be sued for disability discrimination if they do not make “reasonable adjustments” for menopausal women.

TIMES: Respect the menopause or be sued, firms told

The Daily Mail focuses on the same story, saying bosses have to “make allowances”.

MAIL: Bosses MUST make allowances for menopausal women

A £61 million Euromillions victory makes the front of the Daily Mirror and the Metro, which says the jackpot-winning couple thought they had only won £2.60.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 WE THOUGHT WE'D WON £2.60… IT WAS £61,708,231 🔴 Lotto Winners' Jackpot Shock

And the Daily Star reveals more than half of us lie on a daily basis with a generation gap between telling whoppers.