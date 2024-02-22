What the papers say – February 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – February 22

By Press Association
A dramatic night debating Gaza in the House of Commons takes centre stage on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

“Chaos” appears in several headlines as the i, Financial Times and The Independent say SNP MPs walked out of the chamber having called the original vote calling for a ceasefire.

The Guardian adds “fury” to the mix as it says Speaker Lindsay Hoyle issued an apology after a “fractious and occasionally chaotic” six-hour debate.

The speaker is “fighting to keep his job” and facing a no confidence motion, according to The Daily Telegraph, after he was accused of favouring Labour in breaking with convention to put their position on the Israel-Gaza conflict to a vote.

The Daily Express says there is fury among MPs over the “stitch-up”.

Several papers carry pictures of the King as he returned to public duty with an audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, The Sun leading on the “King’s tears” as he told of the emotions from messages of support following his cancer diagnosis.

The Times carries both the Commons debate and the King on its front page, but leads on guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission which tells employers they could be sued for disability discrimination if they do not make “reasonable adjustments” for menopausal women.

The Daily Mail focuses on the same story, saying bosses have to “make allowances”.

A £61 million Euromillions victory makes the front of the Daily Mirror and the Metro, which says the jackpot-winning couple thought they had only won £2.60.

And the Daily Star reveals more than half of us lie on a daily basis with a generation gap between telling whoppers.