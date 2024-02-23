Man arrested over murder of RUC officer is released By Press Association February 23 2024, 1:18 pm February 23 2024, 1:18 pm Share Man arrested over murder of RUC officer is released Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6383443/man-arrested-over-murder-of-ruc-officer-is-released/ Copy Link The PSNI has said its investigation into the murder of Constable Colleen McMurray continues (Niall Carson/PA) A man who was arrested at Birmingham Airport by detectives investigating the murder of a police officer in an attack in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago has been released unconditionally. Constable Colleen McMurray, 34, was in a police car which was hit by a mortar bomb as it travelled along Merchants Quay in Newry on March 27 1992. A 59-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Constable Colleen McMurray and the attempted murder of her colleague in a mortar attack in Newry in 1992, has been released unconditionally. pic.twitter.com/56uqP3vU3I— Police Newry, Mourne and Down (@PSNINMDown) February 23, 2024 She suffered serious injuries and died in hospital, while another officer who had been driving the car suffered life-changing injuries. No-one has ever been found responsible for the attack. Following the release of the 59-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday morning, the PSNI has said its investigation is continuing.