William misses godfather’s memorial service due to personal matter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

William misses godfather’s memorial service due to personal matter

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales is not attending the thanksgiving service (Kin Cheung/PA)
The Prince of Wales is not attending the thanksgiving service (Kin Cheung/PA)

The Prince of Wales has pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

William, who was due to deliver a reading, called the Greek royal family who are attending the service in St George’s Chapel to let them know he was unable to attend.

Royal year 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for President of South Korea last year (Chris Jackson/PA)

Constantine II of Greece, who died in January last year, was William’s godfather.

Kate is away from official royal engagements until after Easter following major surgery in January.

The King is also missing the service as he continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Charles, who has been staying at Windsor Castle, is due to leave the Berkshire residence at some point on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of foreign royals travelled to Windsor to attend the service but the King is not expected to meet them privately.

Constantine’s eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos is to step in to give the reading in William’s place.

The Duke of York led family members including his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Beatrice, and Zara and Mike Tindall who arrived at the chapel by coach.

King Constantine of the Hellenes thanksgiving service
Camilla is greeted as she attends a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The final member of the British royal family to arrive was Camilla, who was driven down from the castle to the 15th century chapel.

She was warmly greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev Christopher Cocksworth, at the Galilee Porch.

The King was close to his second cousin Constantine, who was a first cousin once removed and sailing partner of the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Constantine died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being toppled from the throne in a military coup.