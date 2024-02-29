Leicester City player fined £20,000 after being caught drink-driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Leicester City player fined £20,000 after being caught drink-driving

By Press Association
Hamza Choudhury was also handed a 40-month driving ban (Jacob King/PA)
Hamza Choudhury was also handed a 40-month driving ban (Jacob King/PA)

Leicester City star Hamza Choudhury has been fined £20,000 after a court heard he was caught drink-driving on the wrong side of the road in his wife’s Range Rover.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court was told the 26-year-old made the “impulsive and spontaneous” decision to drive back to a restaurant to collect his phone despite being more than double the legal alcohol limit in the early hours.

Choudhury, a married father of three young children, realised he had “let himself and his family down,” his lawyer said.

Leicester City footballer Hamza Choudhury
Hamza Choudhury had a previous drink-driving conviction dating back to 2017, the court was told (Jacob King/PA)

The court was shown police dashcam footage of a traffic patrol activating blue lights and passing through red lights behind Choudhury, who did not pass any red signals himself.

Choudhury was handed a 40-month driving ban, which will be reduced by around nine months if he completes a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

Prosecutor Ben Payne told the court Choudhury had a previous drink-driving conviction dating back to 2017, meaning the player faced a mandatory ban of at least three years.

Mr Payne told the court a police patrol stopped Choudhury in Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, in the early hours of Friday January 19.

Choudhury was arrested and provided two breath-test readings at a police station, the lowest of which was 71mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the limit of 35mcg.

Mr Payne said a charge of failing to co-operate with a roadside breath test had been withdrawn.

Choudhury, of Edwalton, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and careless driving and was also ordered to pay a £2,000 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.

Defence lawyer Kally Sahota told the court Choudhury had shared a taxi home from a restaurant with a friend, but had returned in his wife’s car after waking up and realising he had left his phone behind.

Hamza Choudhury File Photo
Choudhury joined Leicester City as a seven-year-old, the judge was told (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mr Sahota told the court: “He makes the impulsive and spontaneous decision to get his phone at 1.30am to 2am.

“He wholeheartedly regrets that decision. I have already said he appreciates the enormity of it.

“He was on the wrong side of the road.”

During his mitigation on behalf of Choudhury, Mr Sahota stressed that the star pulled over quickly and there was no issue of him failing to stop for police.

“From the footage, there is not a soul on either side of the road,” the defence solicitor added. “Mr Choudhury knows this was a grave mistake.”

Passing sentence, District Judge Sunil Khanna told Choudhury, who earns £12,000-a-week, that he hoped never to see him before the court again.

The judge said: “Mr Choudhury, you are pretty much living every child’s dream. You are a young man who has got to the top of his game.

“Whether you like it or not, you are a role model. Not only for your own children but for children around the country.

“I really hope this is going to be a wake-up call to you. I understand the rationale behind why you went to the restaurant.

“I do accept that this will impact you and that you are extremely embarrassed by what has occurred.”

The judge said of the course offered to Choudhury: “It’s a very good course. It will educate you going forward in relation to the effects of alcohol and drinking and driving.

“Please do not be tempted to drive while disqualified. That is a serious offence – most courts would look at a prison sentence.

“You are a young man with the world at your feet. Please let this be a lesson to you.”

Choudhury, who attended court with his partner, joined Leicester City as a seven-year-old, the judge was told.