Three jailed for life for murder of woman who was ‘treated like a slave’

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Shakira Spencer, pictured in 2007, who was found dead in Ealing, west London on Sunday, 25 September. PA.
Three people have been jailed for life for the murder of a vulnerable woman who was tortured, starved and battered to death.

Shakira Spencer, 35, died after falling under the influence of her former neighbour Ashana Studholme, 39, her lover Shaun Pendlebury, 26, and their friend Lisa Richardson, 45.

The trio, from west London, “treated her like a slave”, scalded her feet and fed her only ketchup from sachets, the Old Bailey was told.

On Friday, Studholme, Pendlebury and Richardson were each ordered to serve minimum terms of 34 years.

In a impact statement read to the court, Ms Spencer’s son, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: “I’ve suffered with daily nightmares and anxiety over what happened to her, I cannot get the horrible image of my mother looking skinny and unwell out of my head.

“Why were they (the defendants) so heartless? What could cause them to torture another human?

“I hope that every day they feel bad for the choices they have made.

“I cannot believe people she thought were her friends would ever do this to her.

“These people are cruel and evil, they do not deserve to live a normal happy life again.

“To me, my mum was the best – she was not perfect but she made me feel happy, safe and loved, I miss her every day and wish for a chance to see and speak with her again.

“I never got to say goodbye to her, or to tell her that I loved her – these people let her die alone with her feeling she was unloved, as they had taken everybody away from her.”

Ms Spencer’s body was found badly decomposed on September 26 2022 after neighbours saw maggots coming from her flat in Ealing, west London, and called police.

The mother-of-two had been isolated and forced into sex work in the months leading up to her death, it was claimed during the trial.

In early 2021 she was reportedly a “healthy” size 16, but was “gaunt and skeletal” by July 2022.

In December last year a jury found Studholme, Pendlebury and Richardson guilty of murdering Spencer and preventing her lawful burial.