News

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in north London flat

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information (PA)
A murder investigation has been launched after a 66-year-old man was stabbed in a flat in north London.

The Metropolitan Police were called out on Friday at 7.28pm to a critically injured man in the communal area of flats in Lockhart Close, Enfield.

The ambulance also attended but he died at the scene.

Detectives who believe they know the identity of the man are seeking to inform his next of kin as they continue their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Nelson, of Specialist Crime, said: “The victim was stabbed inside a flat in Lockhart Close and was found, critically injured, in the communal area of the block.

“I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this tragic incident, and I can assure them that dedicated detectives are investigating. We will do everything possible to find whoever was responsible for this killing.”

The deceased has not been formally identified and a post-mortem examination has yet to be arranged.

DCI Nelson said: “I am grateful to the local residents who assisted officers last night and this morning as our investigation commenced. They will continue to see police working in the area, including forensic officers and other specialists who are supporting what will be a painstaking murder investigation.”

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Lockhart Close, Derby Road, Lincoln Road and the surrounding area on Friday evening.

Any witnesses can call 101, ref 6185/01mar – or they can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.