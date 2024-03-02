Long challenges ‘morally bankrupt’ UK Government to call election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Long challenges ‘morally bankrupt’ UK Government to call election

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving a press conference in Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday March 1, 2024.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving a press conference in Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday March 1, 2024.

Alliance leader Naomi Long has challenged the “morally bankrupt” UK Government to call a general election.

She criticised the Conservative administration at Westminster of having “fanned the flames of division consistently, persistently and deliberately over 14 years”.

In her speech to the Alliance Party conference at the Stormont Hotel in east Belfast, Ms Long also talked of “significant opportunities” to build their representation from one MP – Stephen Farry in North Down – to chances of gains in East Belfast, Lagan Valley and South Belfast.

“And that’s not just my opinion – the pleas from the DUP Deputy Leader only yesterday for unionist unity to stave off Alliance growth and the increasingly desperate swipes at Alliance from the SDLP since Kate (Nicholl) declared her candidacy are evidence that they believe we can win those seats, too,” she said.

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry (PA)

Addressing the wider political landscape, Ms Long told her party conference: “It seems that we have moved rapidly from the post-truth era of politics, ushered in by the likes of (Donald) Trump and (Boris) Johnson, to a post-shame era, where people are willing to scrape any barrel for votes and without the slightest concern for the harm that they do either to the very fabric of our society or to the individuals caught up in the wake of their vile rhetoric, and left to bear the consequences.

“This is a Government that has nothing left to offer but tax cuts for the rich and misery for the rest.

“When a party has fanned the flames of division consistently, persistently and deliberately over 14 years, in policy, legislation, and rhetoric; vilifying and dehumanising refugees and asylum seekers whether on planes to Rwanda or small boats in the Channel; tolerating and amplifying casual racism and xenophobia for votes; fuelling phoney culture wars and exploiting rather than assuaging fear, platitudes at a podium cannot extinguish the fire.

“The only thing this morally bankrupt Government can do to protect democracy now is to call a general election. And the sooner the better, because we are ready.”