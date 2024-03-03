The simple test to check whether a beehive is healthy, according to scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The simple test to check whether a beehive is healthy, according to scientists

By Press Association
Gentle tap to the hive can reveal health of honeybee colonies – study suggests (Lewis Whyld/PA)
Gentle tap to the hive can reveal health of honeybee colonies – study suggests (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Tapping gently on a hive and and listening to the bees’ collective response can reveal the health of a honeybee colony without needing to look inside, scientists say.

Researchers have found that bees react in unison to soft vibrations on their hives with “positive” buzzing noises.

The team fitted gadgets on eight hives at an apiary in Nottinghamshire to generate short and gentle shakes – simulating the vibrations of a tap.

The honeybees’ responses were recorded using another device inside the hive, known as the accelerometer.

In the summer months, when bees were busy looking for food, caring for their young and maintaining the hive, they paid little attention to the vibrations, according to the team.

However, the insects were found to be more sensitive to the vibrations during winter, when they were less active.

The researchers said this is important because bees pause foraging for many weeks during winter, so from outside, it is not possible to tell if the colony is dead or alive.

While beekeepers can inspect hives by opening them, the scientists said this is invasive and can harm the colony.

Lead researcher Dr Martin Bencsik, a scientist in Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “It’s a bit like a bear that falls asleep for the winter, sometimes you cannot tell if the animal is alive or not.

“A gentle tap, causing a tiny, but measurable reaction, will reveal whether the animal is in its normal state or not.”

There are 600 professional and 25,000 registered amateur beekeepers in the UK, the researchers say.

Dr Bencsik said that in winter, some beekeepers knock on their beehives with their hand to listen for a buzzing response, but “until now, the potential relevance of this simple test had never been looked into carefully”.

The researchers said their study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is also the first to show a collective “reflex arc” in invertebrates, where a group automatically and unconsciously responds to a stimulus.

Dr Bencsik added: “Our pioneering method also allows us to test for mobility, revealing another aspect of the health and physiological status of the colony inside the hive.”

He said this non-invasive method can also detect whether the colony is queenless – which can have serious consequences for the hive’s survival.

The researchers said they also picked up on a few individual bees making “whooping” noises – which the insects are thought to produce when startled.

Dr Bencsik said: “We believe our work might also help to give beekeepers an indication of the size of their colonies.”

The researchers said as part of the next steps, they are going to trial the method with beekeepers in the UK, in Belgium, in Norway, Holland and Romania.