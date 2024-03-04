Dramatic footage of flats fire rescue released by police as suspect arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dramatic footage of flats fire rescue released by police as suspect arrested

By Press Association
Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a five-storey building on Emperor’s Gate, in South Kensington (London Fire Brigade/PA)
Emergency services at the scene of a fire at a five-storey building on Emperor’s Gate, in South Kensington (London Fire Brigade/PA)

Body worn camera footage of police officers running into a burning building has been released after a flat fire in south-west London left 13 people needing hospital treatment.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson over the blaze at a five-storey building in Emperor’s Gate, South Kensington, just after midnight on Friday.

Footage shows police officers kicking open the main door of the building and the front door of a smoke-filled flat, while shouting to residents to leave.

One officer can be heard calling to people trapped on the second floor to stay close to the ground and cover the gap at the bottom of their door, before a firefighter climbs a ladder to rescue them.

Superintendent Jill Horsfall, one of the senior officers responsible for policing Kensington and Chelsea, said: “The bravery and professionalism of the Met officers who responded so rapidly to this terrifying fire shows the very best of policing.

“They acted without hesitation to rapidly enter a burning building full of smoke and to save lives.

“Our subsequent investigation will be equally tenacious and we now have a man in custody.”

South Kensington fire
Firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the blaze that left 13 people suffering from smoke inhalation (James Manning/PA)

Seven police officers and six residents were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and have since been discharged.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on Sunday.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 107/01Mar, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.