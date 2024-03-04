Mild winter and spring likely to bring bluebells out early – Forestry England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mild winter and spring likely to bring bluebells out early – Forestry England

By Press Association
Bluebells in the National A bluebell flower against a hazy blue backdrop (John Walton/PA)
The mild winter and spring could bring bluebells into bloom early and deliver a bumper display of the woodland flowers, Forestry England said.

Bluebells usually flower from late March to early May, one of the last spring woodland flowers to bloom after snowdrops, primroses, celandine and wood anemones, but this year’s mild winter and spring means they may well be early.

Forestry England, which looks after the country’s 1,500 public woods and forests, also said it expected a bumper bluebell display in woodlands this year.

The organisation is encouraging people to head to woodlands and enjoy the blue, scented carpets of flowers this spring.

It comes after provisional figures from the Met Office showed both England and Wales saw their warmest February on record, and the winter as a whole was the fifth warmest ever recorded for the UK.

It is the latest sign the unusually warm weather is having an impact on the natural world.

Bluebells in open ground with conifers in the background at Bedgebury pinetum (Forestry England/PA)
Bluebells at Bedgebury pinetum (Forestry England/PA)

The National Trust has said that the mild weather has brought forward the blossoming of trees and shrubs including magnolias in its gardens.

The charity says the arrival of blooms as much as four weeks early is a clear sign of the impact of climate change.

Forestry England has produced a list of some of the best places to see bluebells in its woods this spring, reminding people that the flowers are easily damaged so they should stick to paths and trails.

Top spots range from Bedgebury National Pinetum and Forest in Kent and Westonbirt, the National Arboretum in Gloucestershire, to the ancient woodlands of West Woods, Wiltshire, and Robin Wood, Derbyshire, as well as the trail along the banks of Bedburn Beck in Hamsterley Forest, County Durham.