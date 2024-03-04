Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr pleads not guilty to racially aggravated harassment By Press Association March 4 2024, 8:48 pm March 4 2024, 8:48 pm Share Chelsea’s Samantha Kerr pleads not guilty to racially aggravated harassment Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6392966/chelseas-samantha-kerr-pleads-not-guilty-to-racially-aggravated-harassment/ Copy Link Samantha Kerr appeared in court on Monday (Tess Derry/PA) Chelsea striker Samantha Kerr has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment of a police officer, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). The Australian football star, 30, was charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress during an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 30 last year. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the incident involved an officer who was responding to a complaint about a taxi fare. Kerr, of Richmond, denied the charge at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston Upon Thames Crown Court on Monday. She is due to face trial next February, according to reports.