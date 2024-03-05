Prince and Princess of Wales will be saviour of royal family, Kate’s uncle says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince and Princess of Wales will be saviour of royal family, Kate’s uncle says

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Princess Of Wales’ uncle has said he loves that his niece is “putting family first” and he believes she and the Prince of Wales will be the “saviour of the royal family”.

Gary Goldsmith, who entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday night, said it is “difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times”.

Goldsmith is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024
Gary Goldsmith (Ray Burmiston/ITV)

In scenes that will air on Tuesday’s episode, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh asks him if it is difficult for him to be related to famous people.

He replies: “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.”

He adds: “They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them.”

He continues: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

Goldsmith also asserts that he believes the Prince Of Wales and Kate will be “the saviour of the royal family”.

The conversation then turns to the Duchess of Sussex, but Goldsmith’s verdict on Meghan has not been revealed.

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf
Louis Walsh will ask about the Duchess of Sussex (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Elsewhere in the episode, Walsh’s former X Factor co-star Sharon Osbourne reveals she is planning to move back to the UK from Los Angeles from April, admitting: “I miss it here, very very much.”

Talking to theatre star Marisha Wallace, Osbourne, the wife of Black Sabbath star Ozzy Osbourne, jokes she has lived in the US for “a long-ass time,” adding: “I first moved to America in 75. And I stayed. Even though Ozzy’s from England we met over there.”

Asking how her husband, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, is doing, Osbourne says: “He’s doing okay, it’s hard for him but he’s doing okay.

“He’s already started to complain. I had my last phone call with him on the way here and he was miserable.”

Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards 2018 – London
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne (Ian West/PA)

The return of Celebrity Big Brother debuted to 2.8 million viewers, ITV has said.

The reboot of the reality show peaked at 3.2 million viewers across all devices, according to overnight ratings.

The celebrity version of Big Brother follows the rebooted civilian iteration, which launched on ITV in October 2023 after it was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018.

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.