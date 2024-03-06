Bankrupt British socialite did not buy historic painting, High Court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bankrupt British socialite did not buy historic painting, High Court told

By Press Association
James Stunt arrives with partner Helena Robinson at the Rolls Building in London on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
James Stunt arrives with partner Helena Robinson at the Rolls Building in London on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)

A bankrupt British socialite has said he did not purchase a centuries-old portrait which is at the centre of a High Court legal dispute.

James Stunt and his father, Geoffrey Stunt, are fighting a legal battle with James Stunt’s trustees in bankruptcy over the Sir Anthony Van Dyck painting, The Cheeke Sisters.

The trustees claim that James Stunt owns the portrait, but both James and Geoffrey Stunt claim that Geoffrey bought the artwork in 2013 for £600,000.

James Stunt, who was previously married to the daughter of ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, was declared bankrupt in June 2019.

At a trial at London’s Rolls Building on Wednesday, he said he was interested in the painting when he saw it in 2012 but later recommended it to his father after deciding against purchasing it.

He said: “I did show an interest in the painting but I made clear it was not for me.”

He continued: “It was negotiated fully by my father and my father paid by cheque.”

Barristers for the trustees have told the court that James Stunt purchased the painting, which is now valued at up to £4 million, but Geoffrey Stunt later claimed ownership of it.

Joseph Curl KC said that this represented a “significant injustice” to the trustees and that the art company that sold the painting believed James Stunt “became and was always intended to be the owner of the painting”.

When Mr Curl suggested that it was James Stunt who negotiated the purchase price for the artwork, the socialite replied: “Absolutely not.”

James Stunt also told the court that the company that sold the piece “thanked me for making the introduction” with his father.

The Cheeke Sisters: Essex, Countess of Manchester and Anne, Lady Rich was painted around 1640 and is one of a small collection of double portraits painted by Van Dyck.

The artist was born in modern-day Belgium and came to work in England in 1632 at the invitation of King Charles I.

James Stunt said he saw the painting on one of several visits to a gallery run by Fergus Hall Limited and later recommended it to his father as he was “rather saturated by Van Dycks at the time”, estimating he had purchased around 40 works by the artist in his life.

Geoffrey Stunt, the father of James Stunt, is also set to give evidence at the trial (Victoria Jones/PA)
Geoffrey Stunt, the father of James Stunt, is also set to give evidence at the trial (Victoria Jones/PA)

He said he suggested it to Geoffrey Stunt as it was a “very spectacular” portrait, but added he now felt “very terrible that my actions are punishing him”.

“I did not purchase this painting. It was my father’s painting,” he said.

Lee Schama, representing Geoffrey Stunt, has previously said that the artwork was bought “by and for” him.

James Stunt married Mr Ecclestone’s daughter, Petra, in 2011. The pair divorced in 2017.

The trial before Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Clive Jones is expected to conclude on Thursday, with a judgment on who owns the artwork expected at a later date.