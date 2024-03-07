Genetic test that predicts type 1 diabetes risk on sale in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Genetic test that predicts type 1 diabetes risk on sale in the UK

By Press Association
A biochip that helps identify people who are at risk of type 1 diabetes risk has been developed (University of Exeter/Randox)
A £69 at-home test that predicts who is at risk of developing type 1 diabetes is now on sale in the UK.

Consumers will be able to pre-order the finger prick test kit online on diagnostics company Randox’s website from March 7.

It will also be available at selected John Lewis stores as well as through Randox Health clinics for £89.

The test, based on research by scientists at the University of Exeter, can identify up to 10 genetic variants linked to risk for type 1 diabetes.

The researchers said those found to be at high risk could then be prioritised for further testing.

Around 344,000 people in the UK are thought to be living with type 1 diabetes in the UK and many others remain undiagnosed as it can take months or years before symptoms are noticed.

It is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks and kills the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin.

There are certain genes thought to be associated with type 1 diabetes risk but having these genes alone is not enough to cause someone to develop the condition.

The researchers said people who get high scores on the test could seek further autoantibody testing for a definitive diagnosis.

Blood samples from at-home tests can be returned to Randox’s laboratories for testing where the company uses a biochip – developed with help from scientists at the University of Exeter – to identify the genetic variants linked to type 1 diabetes risk.

An algorithm is then used to calculate a genetic risk score, which may identify people at high risk of developing the disease.

The scientists said that identifying those at high risk could also help with pre-diagnosis treatment of type 1 diabetes with use of certain drugs such as teplizumab, which is yet to be approved in the UK but has been given the go-ahead in the US.

Diabetes clinician Professor Richard Oram, of the University of Exeter, said: “The world is waking up to the value of screening programmes for type 1 diabetes because of new drugs which must be given at the earliest stages of disease.”

He added: “The Randox biochip could aid in speeding up decisions around who should be monitored and tested further, making public health screening cost-effective and improving lives by increasing access to treatment.”

Dr Lucy Chambers, head of research communications at Diabetes UK, said: “We’re delighted to see that research supported by Diabetes UK has informed the development of an innovative new tool to find people at high risk of type 1 diabetes.

“New treatments to prevent or delay type 1 are on the horizon, and their success hinges on establishing effective screening methods to pinpoint those at higher risk.

“We are continuing to fund research into type 1 screening and are pleased to see new innovations that have the potential to improve lives.”

Dr Peter FitzGerald, MD of Randox, said: “This test is a game-changer in the diagnosis and treatment of type 1 diabetes and we look forward to deploying the test to support public and private healthcare providers globally.”

The researchers said they are also working towards an NHS approval for the test to classify what type of diabetes a person has.

They added they are also working with partners, funded by National Institute for Health and Care Research, to assess how a genetic risk score test for type 1 diabetes may be used to perform population screening that could be delivered by the NHS.