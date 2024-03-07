Respecting cultures helps secure Northern Ireland’s place in UK, says Givan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Respecting cultures helps secure Northern Ireland’s place in UK, says Givan

By Press Association
Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan has said respecting different cultures helps ‘secure Northern Ireland’s place within the UK’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan has said respecting different cultures helps ‘secure Northern Ireland’s place within the UK’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Respecting different cultures helps “secure Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom”, Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan has said.

The DUP representative hit the headlines after a visit to an Irish language primary school in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday.

Mr Givan spoke some words of Irish during his visit to Gaelscoil Aodha Rua, including “Maidin mhaith” (“Good morning”), and also took part in a traditional ceili dance with pupils in the playground.

He said the Irish language should not be politicised, and can be a shared language for everybody in Northern Ireland.

On the same day, his party colleague, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, made her first visit to a GAA club and tried her hand at camogie.

St Paul’s GAA club visit
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill (centre), deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (right), and junior minister Aisling Reilly (left) visit St Paul’s GAA club in west Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Last month, First Minister Michelle O’Neill stood for God Save The King when she attended a Northern Ireland women’s football match at Windsor Park.

Referring to his visit, Mr Givan said: “It’s the right thing to do, and it also recognises the diversity within Northern Ireland, and that’s the kind of unionism that I want, which is broad and recognises space for everybody, and that ultimately will help secure Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom because why would somebody want to change if they feel that their cultural identity is respected within the current status quo?

“It’s the right thing to do, but of course it does lean into my wider political vision of a unionism that is broad and welcoming and diverse.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, he said he agrees with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s view of how Northern Ireland’s place can be “secured for the future”.

“That is not going to be achieved through a very crude demographic headcount of us and them based on religious identity – that is not how you’re going to do it. Nor will it be secured through legal victories within the courts, because we know within the Belfast Agreement it will be through public referenda,” he said.

“That is what ultimately will decide Northern Ireland’s future in years to come, and therefore you have to win hearts and minds.

“In the past, culture identity has been something which has polarised people in Northern Ireland. I don’t think it needs to be, and I want to recognise the various identities that exist.”

Mr Givan went on: “I think I need to demonstrate my commitment to all the sectors within Northern Ireland’s education system, and that is our controlled sector, our maintained sector, the integrated sector, and that also includes the Irish medium sector.

“If we are to be believe in a truly plural society where there are choices, that people can then take, that is something that should be protected, and I do believe in parental choice when it comes to education – to bring their children up in the type of school that they believe is most appropriate to them – and that’s something that I want to protect for everybody.”

In 2016, Mr Givan tried Gaelic football on a visit to a GAA club in Lisburn as Stormont communities minister.

However, he also created controversy in that role in the same year when he axed a bursary scheme for children to attend Irish language classes in Co Donegal. That funding decision was ultimately reversed.

Asked whether he would do that now, Mr Givan said: “Whilst I can say today there was a value for money assessment in respect of that, that is not how that decision was perceived, that it was a purely value-for-money consideration … it was perceived very differently within the wider nationalist community. I understand that.

“It played into what was going on politically, because obviously Sinn Fein were on a particular trajectory in the run-up to that Christmas period, where they were on the verge of collapsing the institutions, and that decision fuelled their political objectives at that time.

“What I’m saying is that we need to make sure we don’t act in a way that is politicising around the Irish language, and I have a responsibility around education and the various sectors that exist, and I will discharge those duties fairly and equitably.”