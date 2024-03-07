King welcomes Jamaican diplomat to Buckingham Palace

The King has held an audience with the High Commissioner of Jamaica.

The 75-year-old monarch, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, met Alexander Williams, who was joined by his wife Carol Watson-Williams, at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Charles with Alexander Williams and his wife Carol Watson-Williams in the 1844 Room (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles is currently King of Jamaica, but the country’s prime minister Andrew Holness is pushing ahead with plans to make the realm a republic.

The Jamaican government announced in February that it had begun the first step in the legislative process of constitutional reform, with the preparation of the Constitution of Jamaica (Amendment of Section 61) Bill.

Charles chats with his guests at the Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

It said establishing Jamaica as a republic would be a priority over the coming year.

The King has postponed all public-facing engagements while he continues his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, but he has been carrying out audiences and desk duties behind Palace walls.

High commissioners and ambassadors based in London have a customary audience with the monarch shortly after taking up their role.