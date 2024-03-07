Police appeal for help to find potential witness to fatal stabbing

Police have launched a witness appeal to identify a man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Bristol earlier this week.

Avon and Somerset Police released an image of the man who they believe was in the St Pauls area of the city where the incident happened on Tuesday and may have information.

The man was wearing black clothes, riding a dark-coloured bike and carrying a large, blue, food delivery bag.

We're issuing an image of a man as part of our investigation into the death of a 30-year-old man in St Pauls, Bristol on Tuesday. We believe this man may have information which could help our investigation. If you know him call 101 quoting 5224057887.https://t.co/zYnpoL2kIe — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 7, 2024

A 30-year-old man died after suffering a stab wound in an altercation at the junction of Ashley Road and Grosvenor Road on Tuesday evening.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The death follows the fatal stabbings in February of Darrian Williams, 16, in the Easton area; and Mason Rist, 15; and 16-year-old Max Dixon in Knowle West in January.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker, said: “Our investigation into Tuesday’s incident and the circumstances surrounding it is now well underway.

“We believe this man may have information which could prove crucial and we would urge him to come forward and speak to us.

“I’d also like to stress that we do not believe this man has had any involvement in the incident.”

Anyone who knows the pictured man or has any information which could help has been asked to call 101 and quote reference 5224057887.