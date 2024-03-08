Sadiq Khan heralds ‘groundbreaking’ trial to cut Tube and rail fares on Fridays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan heralds ‘groundbreaking’ trial to cut Tube and rail fares on Fridays

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched a ‘groundbreaking’ scheme to cut Tube and train fares on Fridays (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has launched a “groundbreaking” scheme to cut Tube and train fares on Fridays.

Passengers using contactless and Oyster cards for travel in London and surrounding areas on Fridays are now charged off-peak fares.

This is aimed at encouraging more people back onto public transport and into offices on that day.

Mr Khan has allocated £24 million from his budget for the 2024/25 financial year to compensate Transport for London and train operators for revenue lost during the trial, which runs until the end of May.

The pilot applies to services run by the Tube, Elizabeth line, London Overground and mainline train operators.

Peak pay-as-you-go fares usually apply on Tube and rail services in London on weekdays between 6.30am and 9.30am, and between 4pm and 7pm.

This means someone commuting by Tube from Zone 6 in outer London into Zone 1 in the centre of the capital at peak times pays £5.60 per journey.

Under the trial, this fare has been cut to £3.60 on Fridays.

The pilot also means 60+ and Freedom Pass cards – which cannot be used before 9am on weekdays – are valid all day on Fridays.

TfL statistics show midweek ridership on the Tube is at 85% of pre-pandemic levels, but the figure for Fridays is just 73%.

It is hoped increasing the number of workers going to offices on Fridays would raise revenue for the hospitality sector through additional spending on lunches, after-work drinks and evening entertainment.

Mr Khan said: “Off-peak Fridays are here. I’m delighted that this groundbreaking trial is now up and running and that there will also be special hospitality, business and entertainment deals taking place on Fridays.

“It’s clear that many people are still not coming into the office on Fridays compared to before the pandemic, which is having a major knock-on effect on our shops, restaurants, pubs and cultural venues.

“So as well as freezing fares for another year, we’re introducing this off-peak trial to get more Londoners back to the office on Fridays and to support the hospitality, culture and retail sectors as we continue building a better more prosperous London for everyone.”

The daily pay-as-you-go price cap has been amended to an off-peak rate on Fridays during the trial.

Paper single tickets and Day Travelcards still have peak-time restrictions.

Examples of other London discounts introduced for Fridays include 20% off the bill at Gaucho restaurants, off-peak prices to see musical Wicked and half-price tickets for the Turn It Up exhibition at the Science Museum.