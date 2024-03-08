Police officer who shot Chris Kaba denies murder as he is named for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police officer who shot Chris Kaba denies murder as he is named for first time

By Press Association
Chris Kaba, 24, was shot in south London in September 2022 (Inquest/PA)
Chris Kaba, 24, was shot in south London in September 2022 (Inquest/PA)

The Metropolitan Police marksman who shot dead Chris Kaba has denied murder as he was named publicly for the first time.

Martyn Blake, 40, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday, where he spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and to enter a not guilty plea to the charge.

Mr Kaba, 24, was shot once in the head through the windscreen of a car in Streatham, south London, in September 2022.

Flowers at the scene in south London where Chris Kaba was shot
Flowers at the scene in south London where Chris Kaba was shot (PA)

The officer was initially identified only as NX121, but Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC ruled that naming him, as is normal practice in criminal cases involving adult defendants, posed no real or immediate risk to his life or that of his family.

His home address or any image or description of him cannot be published.

Members of Mr Kaba’s family were in court at the Old Bailey on Friday as the officer was named, with some leaving the courtroom in tears during the hearing.

Mr Blake was released on bail and is due to face trial on October 2.

The trial is expected to take three weeks and will be before Mr Justice Goss.

On the day of the shooting, Mr Kaba was driving an Audi that did not belong to him, and turned into Kirstall Gardens where he collided with a marked police car, before he was shot.