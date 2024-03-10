Donald Campbell’s record-breaking Bluebird will run again on Coniston Water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donald Campbell’s record-breaking Bluebird will run again on Coniston Water

By Press Association
The finishing touches are put to record-breaking hydroplane boat Bluebird K7 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The record-breaking hydroplane Bluebird K7 will run again on Coniston Water, the Ruskin Museum has announced as the boat was unveiled in its new home.

Donald Campbell was attempting a new water speed record on Coniston Water on January 4 1967 when the vessel flipped into the air and disintegrated, killing him.

The wreckage, along with Campbell’s body with his race suit intact, was recovered in 2001 by engineer Bill Smith.

He restored the hydroplane with a team of volunteers at the Bluebird Project in North Shields.

On Saturday, the boat was collected by Ruskin Museum staff and driven 147 miles to Coniston, which Gina, Campbell’s daughter, described as his “spiritual home”.

On Sunday, David Barzilay, director of communications for the museum, said: “This morning, we are happy to announce that the boat will run again on Coniston at a time to be agreed in the future.”

Vice chairman of the Ruskin Museum Trustees Jeff Carroll said: “K7 only returned home last night, people need to see her in the museum wing that was built for her, and there is lots of work to do, but we have plans to run K7 now that we have her back.”

The Bluebird K7 was unveiled in its new home, the Bluebird wing of the Ruskin Museum, a short distance from where Campbell is buried in Coniston Churchyard.

An engineering team is in place for the next stage of the boat’s journey and the museum said it is in talks with potential partners who wish to help them manage the vessel’s ongoing legacy.

Donald Campbell in the cockpit of his jet-powered hydroplane Bluebird in 1958
Donald Campbell in the cockpit of his jet-powered hydroplane Bluebird in 1958 (PA)

More than 1,000 people welcomed the boat as it arrived in Coniston on Saturday evening. A shire horse and a piper led the truck through the streets, and were joined by Ms Campbell and her partner, Brian Eastham.

Ms Campbell said: “At last, I shall be able to fulfil my promise made to Coniston way back in 2001 that Bluebird would return to the village and people that my father held so dear to him.”

Campbell broke eight world speed records on water and on land in the 1950s and 1960s.

In his fatal record attempt, the son of Sir Malcolm Campbell who himself held land and water speed records, was trying to reach 300mph on Coniston Water.

In August 2018, the reconstructed craft, fitted with a new jet engine, took to the water again on Loch Fad in Scotland where it hit speeds of around 150mph.