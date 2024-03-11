Video captures moment drink driver caused motorway crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video captures moment drink driver caused motorway crash

By Press Association
The crash happened on the A14 at Bar Hill in Cambridgeshire in September (Alamy/PA)

Video footage captured the moment a drink driver crashed into the back of another car on a motorway, flipping it over and sending it skidding along the fast lane on its roof.

Nilen Chauhan, 27, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Polo when he slammed into the back of a Mitsubishi L200, flipping the other vehicle over on the A14 at Bar Hill in Cambridgeshire.

Its driver survived the collision and was able to walk away.

A static camera shows Chauhan’s vehicle travelling at speed and hitting the back of the car in front, with a bright flash of light against the central reservation soon after they collide.

The crash was also captured by a dashcam in the cab of an HGV driver, who swore and exclaimed “Jesus Christ! Oh my God!”.

A loud bang is heard in the dashcam footage, and the Mitsubishi is seen rolling then skidding along the motorway on its roof, with smoke pouring from it and a stream of bright orange sparks.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, whose head was covered in blood, managed to walk away from the collision, which happened at about 6.35am on September 14 last year.

At Cambridge Crown Court Chauhan admitted drink driving and driving a vehicle dangerously, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said the defendant, of Westrow Gardens, Ilford, east London, was sentenced at the same court on February 26 to a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also given a three-year driving ban and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

After the ban, Chauhan must also take an extended driving test.

Witnesses said they had seen Chauhan weaving between lanes and cutting other vehicles up at speeds of “well over 100mph” for about 10 miles before the crash, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said several empty beer bottles and a bottle of whisky were found inside Chauhan’s car.

He was breath tested at the roadside and recorded 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, over the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol.

Pc Ben Patten said: “This was not a momentary lapse in concentration or an honest mistake, it was a prolonged period of driving at excessive speed, tailgating and undertaking vehicles, all while well over the drink-drive limit.

“The victim who was hit by Chauhan suffered many physical and mental injuries and it is miraculous neither he or another innocent member of the public going about their daily business was not more seriously injured or worse.”