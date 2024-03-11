Man shot in Catford Broadway named as police appeal for witnesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man shot in Catford Broadway named as police appeal for witnesses

By Press Association
The police cordon at the scene in the wake of the shooting (James Prescott-Kerr/PA)
The police cordon at the scene in the wake of the shooting (James Prescott-Kerr/PA)

Detectives have named a man who was shot dead near a nightclub in south-east London as they appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Shaquille Graham, 30, was gunned down at around 4.30am on Sunday in Catford Broadway.

Police believe there will be witnesses despite the time of the shooting because it happened on a busy road.

Mr Graham’s friend Luke Wilson told the Evening Standard: “I have lost my best friend. I’m devastated.

“This is so depressing for future generations. If people like Shaq are getting killed there’s no hope.

“Some people live on the edge and become dangerously involved in gangs … my friend was not one of those.”

Shaquille Graham
Police said they are determined to get justice for Shaquille Graham’s family and friends (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The pair had been at a music event together before Mr Graham was killed.

Detective Superintendent Brian Hobbs said: “We are making good progress with our investigation and a number of leads are being followed up.

“Although the shooting happened in the middle of the night, it happened on a busy road and there will have been witnesses who may have seen or heard something.

“I would urge anyone with any information, who hasn’t already contacted police, to contact us urgently.

“We are determined to secure justice for Shaquille’s grieving family and friends.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD1160/10Mar, or via an online portal here: 

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/01MPS24W23-PO1

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.