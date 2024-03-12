Varadkar hopes to discuss regularising undocumented Irish in US with Biden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar hopes to discuss regularising undocumented Irish in US with Biden

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media outside the Boston Harbor Hotel (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar hopes to raise the issue of undocumented Irish people in the US with American President Joe Biden this week.

The number of undocumented Irish citizens in the US is estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

Mr Varadkar is due meet Mr Biden in Washington later this week as part of a series of traditional engagements marking St Patrick’s Day.

Speaking in Boston on Tuesday, the Taoiseach said he did not know if the topic of undocumented Irish people would be specifically on the agenda as the key issues he wanted to raise were US-Ireland relations, the war in Ukraine and the crisis in Gaza.

He said: “I hope we’ll have time to touch on other issues, including immigration.”

He added: “There are a lot of Irish people here who are good people but are undocumented. Many working very hard, have children here, are contributing a lot to society here.

“What I say to [US officials] them is that we as [the Irish] Government put in place schemes to regularise people who became undocumented for various reasons.

“So for example, people who came to Ireland on a student visa, we had a system for them, to regularise their affair.

“And when I say – in a totally balanced way – the thing is that we’re not asking you to do anything we wouldn’t do.

“We put in place schemes in Ireland to recognise people who are undocumented.

“It’s not an amnesty, you know, it’s essentially somebody coming forward – fronting up saying they’re undocumented, potentially having to pay back taxes, all of those things.

“And I think that approach to those lines would work very well in the United States.

“But I also appreciate the politics of the United States. It’s a very difficult issue.”

The Taoiseach said he “understands” why the US could not have a special procedure for Irish citizens that did not apply to others who were undocumented.