Avanti West Coast takes 2,500th child on free train trip

By Press Association
Avanti West Coast has taken its 2,500th child on a free trip under the Feel Good Field Trips initiative (Luciana Guerra/PA)
A train operator has taken its 2,500th child on a free trip under a scheme to help disadvantaged pupils.

Avanti West Coast said it has carried schoolchildren on more than 100 excursions since it launched the Feel Good Field Trips initiative in April 2022.

The programme involves pupils at schools near the operator’s network – which runs between London and Scotland on the West Coast Main Line – embarking on “previously unattainable field trip experiences”.

All the schools have high rates of disadvantaged children.

The 2,500th pupil to participate in the project was among a class of 30 from Beechwood Primary School in Crewe who were recently taken by train to Liverpool to visit the Royal Liver Building.

Other trips taken as part of the scheme include a visit to Gladstone Pottery Museum in Stoke-on-Trent, outdoor adventuring in the Lake District, and participating in workshops at The Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry.

David Savage of group Community Rail Lancashire, who facilitates the programme, said: “I am thrilled that the Feel Good Field Trips initiative has reached a significant milestone having taken our 2,500th pupil on an unforgettable journey to Liverpool.

“Many of the children I’ve had the privilege to accompany had never before experienced rail travel or ventured beyond their hometowns.

“The best part of my job is witnessing the children’s wide-eyed excitement as they embark on adventures on board Avanti West Coast’s trains.

“Each trip offers a fresh and exhilarating experience.”

Avanti West Coast managing director Andy Mellors said: “We’ve loved taking children from all backgrounds to destinations along our route so they can discover something new, and we cannot wait to welcome another 2,500 on board our trains to enjoy days out.”