More migrants entering Republic from Northern Ireland, Leo Varadkar says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

More migrants entering Republic from Northern Ireland, Leo Varadkar says

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at the Dupont Circle Hotel, Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at the Dupont Circle Hotel, Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland can take steps to strengthen its borders, the Irish premier has said.

The Irish Government has said it cannot guarantee accommodation to asylum seekers amid increasing numbers of arrivals.

Leo Varadkar said it is “very evident” that rising numbers have been seen across Europe and the US due to “push factors” of poverty, climate change and war.

He said: “I think there’s a bit of a myth out there that somehow we’re inviting people to come to Ireland to claim asylum or that we’re welcoming them in in big numbers – that’s not the case. It’s the push factors that are causing people to travel.”

Mr Varadkar was speaking to the media in Washington DC as part of his week-long trip to the US for St Patrick’s Day events.

The Taoiseach said there are many ways for people to come the country legally through work permits and work visas.

He said: “So we dissuade people coming to Ireland irregularly if they’re not genuinely entitled to international protection, but if they are genuinely entitled to international protection, we don’t dissuade them.”

Asked if the Government could take any steps to dissuade migrants, Mr Varadkr responded: “I think there are things that we can do to strengthen our borders, we’re doing that.

“We’re getting much stronger controls in our airports, for example.

“What we’re seeing now is increasing numbers coming over the border from north to south, which is an open border, of course, and that’s a different situation.

“And what we’re doing is working with our European colleagues to strengthen our borders around the European Union because most people who come to Ireland to seek international protection have already passed through the United Kingdom or other European countries.

“So they’re the kinds of things that we’re doing, but I wouldn’t want to create a false impression. We’re not dissuading or discouraging genuine refugees from coming to Ireland if they needed protection. That’s not the case at all.”