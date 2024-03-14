Plans for targeted badger culling to continue in ‘hotspots’ to tackle bovine TB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for targeted badger culling to continue in 'hotspots' to tackle bovine TB

By Press Association
Badgers can spread bovine tuberculosis to cattle (Alamy/PA)
Targeted badger culling could continue in high-risk areas where it is needed to control tuberculosis in cattle under plans set out by the Government.

Intensive multi-year culls of badgers to curb bovine tuberculosis (bTB) – which can spread between the wild animals and cattle – in swathes of England are being phased out, with the existing policy due to end by January 2026.

In a new consultation on what comes next, the Environment Department (Defra) has said targeted badger culling would remain an option where there is evidence to support that it is needed.

This would be focused on “hotspots” within the existing high risk and edge areas (buffer zones), which includes much of southwest and central England,  where there are high levels of infection in cattle and evidence suggesting badgers are part of the local disease problem.

The targeted culling would continue until the disease situation has improved, based on an annual review by the UK’s chief veterinary officer, Defra said.

Under the plans, badger vaccination would then be used to ensure the reductions in disease achieved by culling are maintained.

Defra said the Government’s strategy to control the disease, with intensive and supplementary culling, had seen new bovine TB cases at a near 20-year low.

The first 52 areas where badger culling was conducted show a reduction in rates of TB in herds on average by 56% after four years of culls.

But culling has been controversial, with wildlife and animal welfare groups criticising the killing of tens of thousands of badgers – a protected species, warning the methods permitted are inhumane, and calling for focus on cattle controls and vaccination for livestock and badgers.

Under the new plans, it would be a requirement of the culling licence for farmers to deliver badger vaccinations once the chief vet has decided that culls should end, with funding, training and monitoring advice provided by Government.

It is envisaged the targeted culling would cover clusters of farms where there is a high level of TB, rather than localised farm-level culling in reaction to an outbreak – which can actually worsen the disease as it prompts badgers to move about more and spread it to new areas.

Defra said the new strategy built on its investment in wider-scale badger vaccination, which now has more farms involved in vaccination programmes than ever before, including in areas where culling has ended.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: “Bovine TB has taken a terrible toll on farmers, leading to the loss of highly prized animals and, in the worst cases, valued herds.

“There are no easy answers in the battle against TB, but badger culling has proved highly effective and needs to remain a key part of our approach.

“Our strategy has led to a significant reduction in this insidious disease, which we will continue to cull in areas where the evidence confirms it is required, as well as making use of vaccinations.”

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said: “Our strategy to eradicate bovine TB in England is turning the tide on this disease with the lowest number of new bTB breakdowns in nearly 20 years.

“We are making good progress to eradicating the disease by 2038 as we have committed to do.

“The proposals set out today will ensure this downward trend continues, and all culling decisions taken under the new targeted approach will continue to be led by the very best scientific and epidemiological evidence.”

The consultation also looks for views on publishing more information about animal and herd level bTB risk, such as the most recent test completed in the herd, to help those purchasing cattle to factor in risks when buying new animals.

Jo Smith, chief executive of Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said the charity was disappointed that there were proposals to continue badger culling.

“We understand the hardship that bTB causes in the farming community and the need to find the right mechanisms to control the disease.

“England’s cattle-to-cattle disease transmission problem must be urgently resolved through cattle-focused measures such as improved cattle testing and vaccination, enhanced biosecurity, and controlling cattle movements.

“We urge the Government to stop badgers being killed for good and prioritise funding and resources on cattle-based measures instead.”