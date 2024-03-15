Varadkar says Ireland, US relationship ‘stronger and deeper than ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Varadkar says Ireland, US relationship ‘stronger and deeper than ever’

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at the Dupont Circle Hotel, Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at the Dupont Circle Hotel, Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)

The relationship between Ireland and the US could not be stronger, the Irish premier has said.

On the eve of a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden, Leo Varadkar attended an event hosted at the Irish ambassador’s residence in Washington DC.

Speaking at the event, Mr Varadkar said: “A hundred years of official diplomatic relations have woven a relationship that is stronger and deeper than ever.”

In his remarks, he also celebrated the countries’ long-standing, two-way trade relations, emphasising that he was “proud” Ireland was one of the top 10 investors in the US.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Mr Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett arrive for a St Patrick’s Day Reception hosted by the Irish Embassy at the official residence of the Irish Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, in Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)

On Friday, Mr Varadkar will meet US vice president Kamala Harris before a bilateral with Mr Biden at the White House.

He will also meet the Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill.

On Sunday, The Taoiseach will also gift Mr Biden a bowl of shamrock as part of an annual tradition to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Varadkar started the trip on Monday and since then has spoken several times at about how he will use the special platform of the St Patrick’s Day visit to press Mr Biden to back a ceasefire in the Gaza, while also thanking the US for leadership in support for Ukraine.

He said that the highlight of his trip so far was seeing Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly jointly address the Ireland Funds gala in Boston.