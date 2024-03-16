What the papers say – March 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – March 16

By Press Association
Secret talks over a political leadership challenge and the weekend closure of the M25 feature among a variety of stories on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.

The Daily Mail says Tory MPs from the right have held “secret talks” with moderates about replacing Rishi Sunak with Penny Mordaunt as Prime Minister.

The Guardian relays calls from GP and health worker unions who have called on Conservative donor Frank Hester to lose NHS contracts as his comments about MP Diane Abbott breach its “fit and proper person” test.

The Independent says Ms Abbott was offered the Labour whip back but refused as she would have to undergo antisemitism training.

The Daily Express leads with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s “olive branch” to pensioners, responding to criticism that they were “neglected” in the Budget.

The Sun reports on the closure of the M25 and how it will affect the filming of Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible movie.

The i weekend says thousands of Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat food delivery rider accounts are being traded on the black market.

The Daily Mirror reports on a British woman’s “last hope” as she faces the death penalty in Bali.

The Daily Telegraph says the Minister for veterans’ affairs Johnny Mercer is facing prison after he refused to name Special Forces whistleblowers who raised concerns about alleged unlawful killings of Afghans.

The Times carries calls from Lord Sewell who said the Church of England’s £1 billion slavery reparation fund is “almost like bribery”.

Social media app TikTok has hit 16 billion dollars (£12.5 billion) in revenue, according to the FT Weekend.

And the Daily Star runs with a story on the “mystery of the rampant” beavers in Cornwall.