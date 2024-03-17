The King’s Speech screenwriter and Oscar winner David Seidler dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The King’s Speech screenwriter and Oscar winner David Seidler dies

By Press Association
David Seidler with the best original screenplay award, received for The King’s Speech, at the 83rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2011 (Ian West/PA)
David Seidler, best known for his Oscar-winning writing on The King’s Speech, has died aged 86, according to reports.

The London-born screenwriter, who had a stammer growing up, was inspired to write about the true story of how King George VI overcame his speech impediment with a speech and language therapist.

US outlets reported that the British writer died on Saturday, during a fly-fishing trip in New Zealand, according to his manager Jeff Aghassi.

Aghassi said: “David was in the place he loved most in the world — New Zealand — doing what gave him the greatest peace, which was fly fishing.

Bafta Awards 2011 – Press Room – London
David Seidler won the best original screenplay award at the Baftas for The King’s Speech (Ian West/PA)

“If given the chance, it is exactly as he would have scripted it.”

Seidler won the Oscar and Bafta award for best original screenplay for the 2010 historical drama which starred Colin Firth, who won the best actor Bafta and Oscar for his depiction of the king.

The project was also awarded the best picture Oscar and won best film and outstanding British film at the Baftas.

Seidler was also behind the stage adaptation of the film, which first opened on the West End in 2012.

Throughout his career Seidler wrote on a plethora of other projects including the animated children’s musicals The King And I, Quest For Camelot and Madeline: Lost in Paris.

Seidler won his first Writers Guild award for the 1988 biopic Onassis: The Richest Man In The World starring Raul Julia as the Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

He also co-wrote Francis Ford Coppola’s 1988 comedy drama Tucker: The Man And His Dream.