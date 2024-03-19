Murder-accused mother urges ‘Do not find me guilty of something I have not done’

A woman accused of murdering her three-year-old son has told jurors: “Please do not find me guilty for something I have not done.”

Christina Robinson denies murdering her son Dwelaniyah at the family home in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, by violently shaking him in November 2022.

The 30-year-old also denies a series of child cruelty offences which are said to have happened in the weeks leading up to his death.

The prosecution claims Robinson deliberately scalded the little boy as a punishment, that she hit him with spoons, slapped him and used a bamboo cane on him, that she did not seek medical attention for his burns, and that she neglected him by leaving him alone at home.

Robinson is now representing herself after parting from her legal team, and made her closing speech to the jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

She questioned the expert evidence about how her son died, claiming there was uncertainty about what happened to him, and pointed out he was “clumsy” and would bump into things.

Image taken from body-worn camera footage of Christina Robinson when police were called to her home in Durham in November 2022 (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Robinson, originally from Tamworth, Staffordshire, denied the claim that her son was an “inconvenience”, pointing out that she always wanted a large family.

She did accept that she used the cane on Dwelaniyah, describing it as a form of “correction”, but said she had been “misguided”, having heard a religious lesson online.

“My reasons behind it was simply that I believed I was doing the right thing, it is in the Bible,” the follower of the Black Hebrew Israelites religion said.

She said Dwelaniyah was burned accidentally while she washed him in the shower and that she did not seek medical attention for him because she was ashamed.

She concluded her speech by saying: “Please do not find me guilty for something I have not done.”

The trial continues.