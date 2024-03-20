Sunak hails Varadkar’s ‘dedicated service’ as Taoiseach announces plan to quit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak hails Varadkar’s ‘dedicated service’ as Taoiseach announces plan to quit

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Parliament Buildings in Belfast, following the restoration of the powersharing executive (Government of Ireland/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Parliament Buildings in Belfast, following the restoration of the powersharing executive (Government of Ireland/PA)

Rishi Sunak praised Leo Varadkar for his “dedicated service” after the Taoiseach announced his plan to step down.

Mr Varadkar quit as Fine Gael leader and will step down as Ireland’s prime minister when a successor is selected.

The UK Prime Minister offered Mr Varadkar his best wishes for the future and said he looked forward to working with his successor.

Mr Varadkar’s first term as Taoiseach from 2017 to 2020 came at the height of the Brexit wrangles between the UK and European Union when he played an instrumental role as leader of the EU member most directly affected by the British departure.

His return in 2022 came when there was a more conciliatory relationship between the UK and Brussels, including the Windsor Framework deal on Northern Ireland agreed by Mr Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in 2023.

Mr Sunak said he had worked closely with Mr Varadkar on a number of issues, including efforts to restore powersharing in Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The Prime Minister thanked Mr Varadkar for his “dedicated service over the years”.

“We’ve worked closely on a number of issues including the recent restoration of institutions in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“My best wishes to him in the future and I look forward to working with his successor.”

Sir Keir Starmer said: “On behalf of the Labour Party, I pay tribute to Leo Varadkar for his years of service to the people of Ireland.

“Through a period of change in Anglo-Irish relations, his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement has been absolute. I wish him well for the future.”