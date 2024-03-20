Green leader says referendum defeats not a ‘key factor’ in Varadkar resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green leader says referendum defeats not a ‘key factor’ in Varadkar resignation

By Press Association
Leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan speaking to the media outside Government Buildings in Dublin following the announcement that Leo Varadkar is to step down as Taoiseach (Nick Bradshaw/PA)
Eamon Ryan has said that the referenda defeats were not a “key” factor in Leo Varadkar’s decision to step down.

The Green Party leader said the gap before the local and European elections “probably influenced him more”.

Mr Varadkar made a shock announcement on Wednesday that he is stepping down as leader of Fine Gael, and will remain as Taoiseach until a successor has been chosen.

Earlier this month, 73% of the voters rejected the wording of a constitutional amendment about family care and 67% rejected a proposal on the constitutional definition of family.

This is despite government campaigning in favour of Yes votes on both.

Asked whether the emphatic rejection of the two plebiscites was the reason for Mr Varadkar’s decision, the Transport Minister said: “I don’t think so.

“I mean, obviously, you take everything into account in politics, but I don’t think it was the defining reason. I don’t think it was the sole reason for the timing, I think it was one of the elements in it.

“I think probably as Taoiseach he wanted to get through to us to try and deliver the referendum and get results. But I don’t think the result of that referendum was the key factor in his decision.

“I think the timing was wider, as he said, we have our budget in place, functioning Good Friday institutions.

“I think there is a gap before the local and European elections and that timing probably influenced him more than the referendum.”

Mr Ryan said the resignation should not disrupt the work of the coalition government.

“Why would it stop us doing anything? We have work to do. At Cabinet today there was a full agenda, there will be a full agenda next week.

“We’re probably a rare government in a European context at the moment, very few stable coalitions in existence. I think we can continue to provide that stable government that’s for the benefit of our people. There’s nothing stopping that.”

Eamon Ryan and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in 2023 (Brian Lawless/PA)

He said he was surprised by the announcement.

“But then when someone has explained something you can understand it. So while surprised initially, that doesn’t mean that you can’t understand the motive or the reason behind it.”