Home News UK

McEntee rules out leadership bid as Fine Gael politicians back Harris

By Press Association
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)
Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has ruled herself out as a leadership candidate as Fine Gael politicians began to publicly back Simon Harris.

It comes a day after the shock announcement that Leo Varadkar was standing down as Fine Gael leader and would step aside as Taoiseach once his successor is appointed.

Ms McEntee said she will support whoever puts themselves forward for nomination as party leader.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee (Niall Carson/PA)

She told LMFM radio: “I think, as a party, we will remain strong and we will remain united.

“But this is a decision I suppose I probably made a year or two ago, that if this was to come up in the near future or the immediate future, that it’s not something that I’d be putting myself forward for.”

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, who ran against Mr Varadkar in the last Fine Gael leadership contest, ruled himself out on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Fine Gael TD and junior minister Neale Richmond, TD and former junior minister Frank Feighan, senators Tim Lombard and Michael Carrigy and MEPs Frances Fitzgerald and Maria Walsh publicly announced their support for Minister for Further and Higher Education Mr Harris.

Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Mr Richmond became the first Fine Gael TD to publicly back a candidate, weighing in behind “his friend for over 25 years”.

“If Simon Harris does declare, I’ll absolutely be backing him to lead our party and be the next taoiseach,” he said on RTE Radio.

Leo Varadkar steps down as Taoiseach
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (front) resigns as Heather Humphreys and Simon Harris stand next to him (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Mr Richmond said Mr Harris had told him he was considering running.

He said he would welcome a contest between Fine Gael candidates, but added “I do think Simon Harris is the best person for the job”.

Asked if Mr Harris represented “more of the same”, Mr Richmond said: “Simon is something different.”

Ms Fitzgerald also said she is backing Mr Harris.

“I look forward to nominating Simon Harris as the next leader of Fine Gael later today,” the former justice minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

“He has an absolute commitment to the country and the Fine Gael party.

“I believe Simon has all of the necessary qualities to lead the country as Taoiseach at this critical time.”

Nominations will open for the Fine Gael leadership from Thursday morning and will close on Monday at 1pm.

Six members of the parliamentary party – comprising TDs, senators and MEPs – are needed to nominate a candidate, and the parliamentary party’s vote counts for 65% of the share when the party elects its new leader.

If there is a contest between two candidates, which many members of Fine Gael have said they expect and want to happen, hustings will take place before votes are cast.

The final result will be officially announced on Friday April 5.