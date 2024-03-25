Investigation continues following road crash which claimed four young lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Investigation continues following road crash which claimed four young lives

By Press Association
A cordon near the scene on the Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh, where four people died in a single-vehicle collision involving a grey Volkswagen Golf at around 2.10am on Sunday (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
A cordon near the scene on the Ballynahonemore Road in Armagh, where four people died in a single-vehicle collision involving a grey Volkswagen Golf at around 2.10am on Sunday (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

An investigation is continuing following a devastating road crash in Co Armagh which claimed the lives of four young people.

Police have said the formal identification of the victims is ongoing.

It is understood they were all aged in their 20s.

On Monday the Ballynahonemore Road where the crash happened remained closed as police continue to conduct inquiries.

A grey coloured Volkswagen Golf was involved in the incident on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

In total, there were five road deaths in Northern Ireland across the weekend.

Separately a man aged in his 40s, who was a pedestrian, died on the Forkhill Road in Newry on Saturday night.

He has been named locally as Gary McLoughlin.

Newry Rovers Football Club paid tribute to their former player in a social media post, describing him as a “great man on and off the pitch”, adding their thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.

Armagh crash
The Ballynahonemore Road where the crash happened remained closed on Monday as police continue to conduct inquiries (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin described the local community as being in shock following the tragic events of the weekend.

“Words don’t mean much but I think the families will take comfort in the fact that the community are with them and most people, the vast majority of people are thinking of them and praying for them and with them at this time,” he told the BBC.

Sinn Fein Newry and Armagh MLA Liz Kimmins described the weekend’s event as “absolutely harrowing”.

“The communities have just been left completely stunned by the huge loss of life across Newry and Armagh – it’s just devastating,” she said.

“I can’t even imagine what the families of the five people involved have been going through.”

There had been 15 deaths on Northern Ireland’s road to March 24, an increase from 13 by the same point in 2023, and more than double the seven by March 24 in 2022.