Man denies murder of footballer hit by van on Christmas night out

By Press Association
Samuel Wilson, 26, died in December after being struck by a van while attending his football team’s Christmas celebration (Family handout/Derbyshire Constabulary/PA)
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a “talented and loving” footballer who was on a Christmas night out when he was hit by a van.

Samuel Wilson, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, was struck by a van along with two other men in Market Place, Ilkeston, just after 2am on December 16.

Mr Wilson, known as Sam, died at the scene despite attempts to save him, while the other injured men were treated in hospital and have since recovered.

Appearing via video-link from HMP Nottingham at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, Zac Newman, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder, wounding with intent and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Newman, of The Crescent, Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, is expected to face a trial on June 10, with a pre-trial hearing set for May 24.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name, enter his pleas and to thank Judge Shaun Smith KC during the short hearing on Tuesday.

Mr Wilson, 26, was described as “talented, loving and handsome” by his family in a tribute issued through Derbyshire Police after his death.

They said: “Samuel William Wilson, also known as Willow to his mates, tragically died while out for his football team’s annual Christmas celebration.

“Sam, our talented number 12 team player, did not have one bad bone in his body. He had a kind, caring, gentle nature which was something everyone loved about him.

“He genuinely lit up every room with his infectious cheeky smile and witty sense of humour – a true gent with a heart of gold.

“Sam was a talented football player and keen Derby County supporter – rarely ever missing a game. He was an animal lover who loved dogs, a keen gym-goer and a great cook with a passion for health and wellness.

“Sam and his girlfriend were inseparable, true soulmates, with their whole lives and future ahead of them.

“He loved his two nieces and they will always know about their uncle ‘Moonhead’, as his oldest niece would call him, as he will always be talked about by his family and friends.

“He was the best son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, friend and boyfriend to all that had the pleasure of being a part of his life.

“The pain that we all feel will never go away, our blue-eyed boy has been taken from us far too early.

“Sam always saw the best in every situation. He wouldn’t want for us to stay sad but rather cherish the happier times that we all had with him.

“Our gorgeous boy will forever be missed. Not a day will go by that he won’t be talked about, missed, and adored by us all.

“Our talented, loving, handsome boy. Until we meet again. Forever in our hearts. Forever 26. We love you.”