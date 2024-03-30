Video games can boost children’s creativity, says knighted DeepMind co-founder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video games can boost children’s creativity, says knighted DeepMind co-founder

By Press Association
Sir Demis Hassabis said his own experiences gaming had played a part in his success as a computer scientist and entrepreneur (PA)
The co-founder of Google-owned artificial intelligence (AI) firm DeepMind has said children should be encouraged to play video games because it can help to boost their creativity.

Sir Demis Hassabis said his own experiences gaming had played a part in his success as a computer scientist and entrepreneur.

He sold DeepMind to Google for a reported £400 million in 2014.

It was announced he had received a knighthood for his services to AI on Thursday.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Sir Demis said: “It’s important to feed the creative part, not just playing them (games).”

“You never know where your passions lead, so I would actually just encourage parents to get their children really passionate about things, and then develop their skills through that.”

Sir Demis said children needed to prepare and adapt for what will be a “very fast-changing world” and should “just embrace that adaptability”.

AI safety summit
Sir Demis attended the AI safety summit at Bletchley Park in November (Toby Melville/PA)

The 47-year-old founded DeepMind in 2010 after studying at Cambridge University before it was bought by Google four years later.

The company develops algorithms and machine programmes that learn how to play video games and navigate e-commerce like humans.

Sir Demis was formerly an adviser to the Government’s Office for Artificial Intelligence and took part in the coronavirus scientific advisory group to aid its response to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

He also joined discussions with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last year about the need for regulation in AI.

Reacting to news of his royal honour on Thursday, he posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Delighted and honoured to receive a Knighthood for services to AI.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far building @GoogleDeepMind over the past 15 years, helping accelerate the field and grow the UK & global AI ecosystems. Thanks to everyone who helped make this dream possible!”