Heavy rain expected to affect journeys at end of Easter weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Heavy rain expected to affect journeys at end of Easter weekend

By Press Association
Heavy rain is expected to disrupt more than two million return journeys (Joe Giddens/PA)
Heavy rain is expected to disrupt more than two million return journeys (Joe Giddens/PA)

Heavy rain is expected to return and disrupt more than two million return journeys at the end of the Easter weekend.

The Met Office said drier spells will turn cloudy with patchy rain for much of England and Wales on Sunday, before up to 15mm of more persistent and possibly thundery rain on Monday.

The RAC and transport analysis company Inrix said 2.01 million leisure journeys will be made by car on Easter Monday.

The lengthiest delays are expected to be between 10am and 12pm, and drivers have been advised to wait until later in the day and travel in the evening.

An area of cloud in the North Sea will spill over into southeast England and push west towards Wales on Easter Sunday, the forecaster said.

This will lead to grey conditions and patchy rain across southern England, while the South West could see heavy showers.

Kathryn Chalk, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We’ll see further spells of heavy rain coming in, pushing its way northwards through Easter Monday.

“Probably a damp start, especially across Wales, central England and northeastern parts as well with further heavy spells of rain here.

“Further towards the south, if we do see any clouds breaking up we could see heavy showers again in the afternoon.”

The heaviest of the rain on Monday will likely be in a corridor from southwest England up to East Anglia, Ms Chalk said.

No weather warnings have been issued, but the showers could see between 5mm and 15mm of rainfall.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will hold on to much brighter spells with odd, scattered showers across both of the days.

The outlook will remain unsettled after the long weekend, with low pressure dominating and spells of heavy rain likely.