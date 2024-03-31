King’s Easter Sunday public appearance a ‘form of reassurance’, expert says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s Easter Sunday public appearance a ‘form of reassurance’, expert says

By Press Association
The King made his most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis on Easter Sunday (Hollie Adams/PA)
The King’s public appearance on Easter Sunday will be a “form of reassurance” to people in the wake of the royal family’s recent health announcements, an expert on the monarchy has said.

Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, smiled and waved at crowds as he arrived for the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday morning.

The managing editor of Majesty magazine, Joe Little, said the “hugely encouraging” event would help draw the focus away from the Princess of Wales, who disclosed just over a week ago that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Charles greeting well-wishers after Easter service
Charles greeted a long line of well-wishers after the Easter Sunday service (Hollie Adams/PA)

Kate, the Prince of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were absent from the Easter service as the family are spending the holiday together as they adjust to her diagnosis.

Mr Little told the PA news agency: “There’s been lots of reports that (the royal family) has been going through a crisis, a period of instability, which I always thought was overdoing it, but I think it will be a form of reassurance to people today that all is well.

“Clearly, there is still some progress to be made but the fact that what happened today actually happened at all is hugely encouraging.”

The King greeted a long line of well-wishers after re-emerging from the church at the conclusion of the service.

Mr Little told PA: “I’m sure it meant a great deal to the King as well.

“It’s the first time that he’s been able to meet the public in such a way for several months, the first opportunity to do a walkabout this year, so it’s a very welcome milestone on the road to recovery.”

The expert added that Sunday’s events were positive for the royal family going forward.

He said: “The King having been diagnosed with cancer always puts a big question mark as to what he can do and when he can do it, so the feeling is now that we will see more of him in the coming months in a public role.”

“The King doing what he did this morning would clearly not have happened if the doctors hadn’t wanted him to do that,” Mr Little continued. “And he obviously felt well enough to do it so that in itself is a very positive sign.”

Princess of Wales cancer announcement
The Princess of Wales delivering her video message (Kensington Palace/PA)

Asked if the events will help take the focus off Kate, Mr Little told PA: “You would certainly hope so.”

He said he thought the focus had already moved away from her “to a certain extent” this week.

“I think people accept and understand that the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family are on Easter holiday now and that they need their privacy… (to) just get on with being a family,” the royal expert continued.

“I think whatever the King has done today wouldn’t have been with that specifically in mind, but it certainly helps.”