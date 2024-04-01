Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ 16-year-old boy killed in farm bike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ 16-year-old boy killed in farm bike crash

By Press Association
Hector Eccles died after the farm bike he was driving crashed into a field (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)
Hector Eccles died after the farm bike he was driving crashed into a field (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

A family have paid tribute to their “beautiful, kind and lovely” 16-year-old boy who was killed after his farm bike crashed.

Hector Eccles died after his Polaris Ranger Farmbike left the carriageway and crashed into a field near Extwistle Road, Worsthorne, Lancashire, at around midnight on Saturday.

His passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Burnley, was not seriously injured, Lancashire Police said.

In a tribute, Hector’s family thanked those who had expressed sympathy as they shared a photo of him with some farm animals.

“This is our Hector on his farm with his animals, where he loved to spend his time,” his family said.

“Always happiest: on the farm, at Gisburn Auction or with his friends and colleagues in Pendle Young Farmers.

“Hector will always be in our hearts and minds, we will always remember our: beautiful, kind and lovely boy.”

Sgt Martin Wilcock, from Lancashire’s road policing unit, said his thoughts are with Hector’s family.

“This collision has resulted in a teenager losing his life and my thoughts remain with Hector’s loved ones at this difficult time,” he said.

“Having carried out extensive work to establish the circumstances of what led to the collision, we are satisfied that this is no longer a criminal investigation and we are now carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

“With that in mind, I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam covering the area around that time to contact the police.

“A family is grieving and I would ask the public – particularly those on social media – not to engage in any unhelpful, unnecessary and hurtful speculation.”

In a post on Facebook, Pendle Young Farmers club said Hector would be “missed massively”.

“Everyone at Pendle Young Farmers are devastated to hear the loss of our fellow young farmer and friend Hector Eccles,” the club said.

“Hector was a keen member coming to every meeting and competing at regional and county competitions.

“He was a kind, helpful and lovely lad that will be missed massively at our club.

“From everyone at Pendle Young farmers we would like to send our love and prayers to Geoff, Wendy, his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Fly high Hector, you will never be forgotten.”