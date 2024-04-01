Leicestershire villages compete in annual Easter Monday ‘bottle kicking’ contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Leicestershire villages compete in annual Easter Monday ‘bottle kicking’ contest

By Press Association
Players from the villages of Hallaton and Medbourne battle for the ‘bottle’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Players from the villages of Hallaton and Medbourne battle for the ‘bottle’ (Joe Giddens/PA)

Two neighbouring villages in Leicestershire have competed against each other in an annual Easter sporting tradition known as “bottle kicking”.

The contest between Hallaton and Medbourne takes place every Easter Monday and participants compete to bring a wooden barrel of beer across a boundary stream in their respective village.

The “bottles” – old wooden field barrels holding about a gallon of beer – are sealed with wax before the annual contest.

Two of the bottles are filled with beer and the third, called the dummy, is made of solid wood and painted red and white.

Hallaton was victorious in this year’s contest, winning the best-of-three event 2-0.

The event on Monday afternoon was preceded by a parade led by the Nene Valley Pipe Band and the ceremonial slicing up and distribution of a Hare pie.

Hallaton Bottle Kicking
The Hallaton Hare Pie is seen before it is sliced and distributed (Joe Giddens/PA)

This year’s contest marks 50 years since its chairman Phil Allan joined the event’s organising committee in February 1974, aged 16.

A post on the event’s Instagram page read: “Phil’s, or Pinny as he is known to the locals, commitment to the bottle kicking is relentless and his efforts in organising and efforts in the field over the years never overlooked.

“Funny how over the 50 years the world has changed so much yet you can be sure there is very little change of the vibe in the village of Hallaton and Medbourne on Easter Monday and how the game is played in the field.”

The winning team celebrates by being lifted onto Hallaton’s historic stone Butter Cross and the opened bottle is passed up for players to drink from before being distributed around the crowd.

Alicia Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, posted on X: “The game which legend tells us inspired rugby, bottle kicking, takes place today in Hallaton.

“A piece of history that gets played Easter Monday every year. Quite the show.”