Murder investigation after man stabbed to death in Lancashire

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Colne, Lancashire.

Police were called to a property in New Market Street at 2.26pm on Sunday, where they found Richard Chamberlain, 34, Lancashire Police said.

Mr Chamberlain, who had suffered a number of serious injuries, was being treated by paramedics when they arrived.

He died a short time later.

A 44-year-old man from Colne was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Richard’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“We are asking anyone who saw or heard a disturbance or anything suspicious, in the area of New Market Street yesterday afternoon to make contact with us.

“I would also ask people to check their dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.

“I know people will be understandably concerned by what has happened. I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with any information or footage has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 640 of March 31.